GALVESTON, Texas — Firefighters battled a large brush fire that sparked on the island's east end late Saturday.

The fire started around 8 p.m. on East Beach south of Seawall Boulevard, according to Galveston police.

Several agencies were called to battle the big blaze.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The Galveston County Daily News reported the fire occurred in a large, grassy area between Seawall Boulevard, Apffel Park Road and Boddeker Road, Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen said. About 20 acres were on fire.

No evacuations were called for as the wind was blowing the fire away from any structures.

The Daily News reported firefighters were careful when attacking the fire because the area has uneven terrain along with snakes and coyotes.

