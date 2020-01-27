GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police say a five-year-old boy who was found alone at a Gainesville Walmart on Sunday was left there by his father, who now faces a reckless endangerment charge.

The child is currently in DFCS custody.

Gainesville Police said in a release Monday morning that Alejandro Cruz-Cervantes, 36, "did leave the child at Walmart unattended without guardianship and with no attempt to retrieve the child."

Cruz-Cervantes is currently being held at Hall County Jail, police said.

At around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the Walmart at 400 Shallowford Rd. in Gainesville. There, they learned that a boy had been found alone in the store.

The child was believed to have been dropped off at the store by a white Ford cargo van. They provided a picture of the man who left him there, now identified as Cruz-Cervantes, to the media.

Alejandro Cruz-Cervantes

WXIA

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta