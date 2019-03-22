SAN ANTONIO — The young woman fatally struck by a bus while crossing a downtown street Wednesday evening has been identified as 30-year-old Omega McKinnon.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department said McKinnon was crossing at the intersection of Market Street and St. Mary's Street. The bus was turning onto Market from St. Mary's when it struck the woman.

McKinnon was pronounced dead at the scene. She leaves behind a 13-year-old son. The child's father, Aaron Harris, said he's en route to San Antonio to comfort his son.

"It still feels unreal to me," McKinnon's friend Jermony Leech said. "I just talked to her three days ago and for me I just I dont know I called again this morning."

Leech said her learned about the accident while he was out of town. He became fast friends with McKinnon when she moved to San Antonio three years ago.

"The way she came from North Carolina and rose up the ranks she was just outstanding. She was really a superstar. Not only a superstar at work but a superstar mom," Leech said. "She really loved her son. she taught me how to be a better father. Just by as engaged as she was with her son, as much as she talked about her son, as much as she worked hard for her son, so I would just say she really really loved her kid."

McKinnon, originally from North Carolina, has been a City of San Antonio employee since 2016. She began as a budget analyst and later served as a fiscal analyst for the solid waste management department. She was most recently working with the department of human services.

Her coworkers set up a Gofundme account to support her son and final expenses during this time. To see the Gofundme, click here.

A city spokesperson released the following statement.

“Omega was a rising star in the City organization who promoted quickly in a short time. She was a hard worker who was dedicated to her team, helping them grow professionally," said Melody Woosley, director of the city's Department of Human Services. "Omega was a bright, exuberant and thoughtful employee who exemplified giving back and making a difference in our community. We extend our deepest sympathies to Omega’s family.”

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed they sent counselors to provide grief counseling for her coworkers. Firefighters are also picking up McKinnon's mother from the airport.

SAPD says no passengers were on the bus, other than the driver and another charter bus employee. Neither was injured.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, the spokesperson confirmed. The incident remains under investigation.