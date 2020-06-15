Friends, family celebrate Hightower football player after his sudden death

A balloon release was held Sunday night in honor of 17-year-old Trey Thomas, a Hightower High School student who died suddenly last week.

Family members said 17-year-old Trey Thomas died after a sudden medical emergency.

Jordan Jones is one of the chaplains for the Hightower Football team. He's the Community Pastor at Inspiration Church and he met with members of the team over the weekend.

“A lot of them were saying it’s sad and hard for them because they had just seen him at practice two days prior,” Jones said.

Friends and family said Trey will be remembered as a gifted football player, a track star and honor roll student.

His uncle, David Ray, said his character is what made him stand out.

“We’re sad. We’re mourning. We’re crying. Because Jesus wept and it's OK. Our faith is strong and we know Trey is in heaven. He’s doing what God needs him to do in heaven,” Ray said.

The sudden loss is teaching students a tough lesson about heartache and faith.

Pastor Carlos Jones said they’re also learning to make the most of today because tomorrow isn’t promised.

“I think the true character of this man is we can speak great things about him in his passing away. We want to live our lives in the same way, that we will be remembered and we will be missed,” said Jones, lead pastor at Inspiration Church.

