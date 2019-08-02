SAN ANTONIO — Enjoy the fairground of the 2019 Stock Show and Rodeo for just one dollar on Friday. It's the first in a series of three dollar days in the rodeo

Fairgrounds admission, along with carnival rides and select food items, will be $1 until 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 8.

The other two dollar days are Monday, February 18 and Friday, February 22.

The fairgrounds admission discount is valid 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. only. It does not include admission into the AT&T Center for Rodeo performance.

The 2019 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo runs until February 24 at the AT&T Center.