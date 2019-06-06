TAYLOR, Texas — A freight train from Union Pacific derailed Thursday morning in Taylor, Texas, according to the City of Taylor.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the derailment happened near the 100 block of East First St.

According to Union Pacific, eight cars derailed, but no one was injured. The train was carrying industrial sand.

Several railroad crossings have been blocked off, but Union Pacific is working on breaking to train to free up the crossings, the city said.

The derailment has caused issues for Amtrak travelers.

Amtrak's Texas Eagle Train 22 was scheduled to leave San Antonio after traveling through Taylor, but it has now been canceled. Amtrak said alternate transportation will be provided to riders between San Antonio and Fort Worth.

Texas Eagle Train 21, which departed Chicago on Wednesday, will operate as a bus between San Antonio and Fort Worth, Amtrak said.

It is not clear at this time what caused the derailment.

KVUE has reached out to local officials for more information. Check back on this story for updates.

