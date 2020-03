SAN ANTONIO — Update: This event has been postponed. There is no new date yet.

Free plants will be given away at the Spring Bloom event this Saturday at the SAWS headquarters.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. The first 1,000 people will receive a free Scarlett Sage or Mystic Spires Salvia plant.

There will also be plants available for purchase. The event also features a learning area for children.

Click here for more information.