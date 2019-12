SAN ANTONIO — LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio will offer free admission to healthcare professionals in January.

From January 1 to 31, healthcare professionals who show their proof of employment, including an ID or paystub, will receive free walk-up admission.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio is located within the Shops at Rivercenter.

Healthcare professionals can also have up to three guests visit with them and purchase their tickets for $15 each.

Click here for more information.