SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio's Parks and Recreation department is giving away free fruit and nut trees at an annual event later in January.

The event is called the "Jammin Jams" fruit and nut tree adoption event. It takes place Saturday, January 25, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Pearl Brewery.

The types of trees include apple, pear, citrus, fig, nectarine, olive, peach, plum, pomegranate, and more.

