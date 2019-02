SAN ANTONIO — It is time to say goodbye to the epic 2019 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

The last of the rodeo events happened Saturday, but the fairgrounds will still be open on Sunday, February 24, until 6:00 p.m.

Kids age 12 and under and seniors are free. Parking is $5 and adults are also $5.

There are also plenty of family activities throughout the day. Click here for more information.