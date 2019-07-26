SAN ANTONIO — Military veterans are welcome to the Palo Alto College campus tomorrow morning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. for the Veterans Education Summit.

The free workshop will be to inform current, transitioning and former military servicemen and women and their families about using military benefits to earn a degree or certificate.

The workshop will be held in the Ozuna Library and Learning Center, Room 101.

Special topics include Understanding VA Education Benefits and Homebuying Tips from the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professional (VAREP).

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all attendees.