SAN ANTONIO — Future pet owners can adopt a furry friend for free or at a reduced fee at a special event on Sunday.

It's part of the "Tour of Life Adoption Event" at the San Antonio Humane Society.

Highlights include 25% off adoption fees on puppies and kittens, no-fee adoptions for older dogs and cats, 100 free spay & neuter surgery vouchers, and free giveaways from popular pet food companies.

Starting in March to the end of April, Tour For Life will travel throughout the United States from North to South and East to West.

The event is 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the San Antonio Humane Society at 4804 Fredericksburg Road.

Visit the Humane Society's website for a list of pets available for adoption.