SAN ANTONIO — Another area city is joining the growing list of towns to ban dockless e-scooters.

The Fredericksburg city council banned scooters in the city limits on Thursday.

The city manager says he wants visitors to enjoy the Fredericksburg historic downtown without the safety threat.

This is the latest in a string of recent scooter bans in the area. The Pearl historic brewery recently banned them from its property. New Braunfels has temporarily banned them and Alamo Heights is working on a way to regulate them.