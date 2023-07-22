Fourth-generation Irish-American bride says 'I do' in the same spot relatives tied the knot 100 years ago

"I can't help but think, the uncles, the great-grandparents, they're all here with us in spirit," mother of the bride Mary Burke said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Tied to one of Portland's oldest Irish emigrant families, a fourth-generation bride said 'I do' at the Maine Irish Heritage Center Saturday, continuing almost one hundred years of family tradition.

"I can't help but think, the uncles, the great-grandparents, they're all here with us in spirit," mother of the bride Mary Burke said. "They're a part of this building."

It all started in the early 1900s, when Nora Lee and James McDonough emigrated from Galway. Later in June 1922, they were married at the former St. Dominic's Catholic Church, better known today as the Irish Heritage Center.

"They lived very close to each other in Ireland, but they never met," Burke said. "They met here, strolling along the eastern promenade."

Dedicated in the 1800s, the church was known by many at the time as an anchor for the Irish community.

"Baptisms here, weddings here...[the fact that] we can still use this building for that purpose today, it's really exciting," center volunteer Ann O’Hagan said.

After Nora and James, their daughter, Mary, followed suit and was married at the center in 1948, with her wedding gown on display throughout the ceremony.

With family and friends surrounding them, Rebecca Burke and Nicholas Geotis said 'I do' on Saturday.