Four Nueces County children who were diagnosed with COVID-19 may now have a disease related to the virus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four children were diagnosed with COVID-19 and Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez says they may now have a disease related to the virus.

Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children is a condition that causes body parts to become inflamed. According to Rodrigues body parts such as the lungs, kidneys, heart, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs can become inflamed.

According to the CDC the condition is a rare but severe condition.

The ages of the four children affected range from nine months old to 17 years old.

There are 29 cases of the disease in Texas. Of the 29 cases, 14 cases are pending. According to Rodriguez the 29 cases do not include the four cases in Nueces County because they are still under investigation.

Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rashes usually seen on palms and feet, bloodshot eyes, facial swelling and feeling tired.