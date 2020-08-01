SAN ANTONIO — Texas Parks and Wildlife will be stocking rainbow trout into neighborhood fishing lakes in major cities, including San Antonio, this winter.

Earl Scott Pond, Southside Lions Park, Millers Pond and Live Oak City Park will be stocked with rainbow trout in January and February.

Live Oak City Park will be stocked January 9 and January 15. Earl Scott Pond will be stocked on January 29. Millers Pond and Southside Lions Park will be stocked January 24 and February 21.

The department says rainbow trout are unable to survive in Texas beyond winter, they are encouraging anglers to get out and fish as much as possible.

In Texas, children under 17 fish for free, but a fishing license is required for adults in the family.

Click here for more information.