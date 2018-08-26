Four people are dead and 11 are wounded following a mass shooting Sunday at the Jacksonville Landing during a Madden Football video game tournament.

The suspected shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Associate Press.

Police are not looking for any other suspects and a motive is not yet known, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The video game tournament took place inside of the GLHF Game Bar inside of the Landing. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was found dead at the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The victims in the shooting have not yet been identified.

During a news conference, the sheriff's office made mention of a video being shared on social media which shows streams of video games during the tournament when the shooting occurred.

First Coast News had initially shared the video, but is not showing it anymore after learning that multiple people were killed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, multiple fatalities have been reported.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Two police sources tell First Coast News that there are four people dead and 11 people injured.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

A witness at the scene said he traveled to Jacksonville for the tournament and said, "This is just sad, it shouldn't happen, it honestly should never happen. I'm not going to blame guns for this."

We are hearing from witnesses that people who were working in Hooters are on lockdown and are not able to leave. SWAT is finding people hiding in The Landing. SWAT is encouraging those who are hiding in place, not to come out but call 911 instead. ATF and the FBI are on scene assisting the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The FBI has released a statement:

JSO is the lead investigative agency for today's shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. FBI Jacksonville has deployed personnel to the scene. Additional FBI resources are available to assist. Further media inquiries should be made to the JSO PIO. Thank you, SA Christine Windness, FBI Jacksonville-Media Coordinator.

JSO warns to stay many blocks away from the area for safety.

Information from hospitals:

Three victims of the mass shooting are being treated at Memorial Hospital and are labeled in stable condition, according to Memorial's spokesperson, Peter Moberg.

UF Health has six victims in their hospital. One victim is in serious condition and the other five are in good condition.

One person who was injured fleeing the scene, but not shot, is at Baptist Hospital.

The Community Weighs In

The Jacksonville Landing made a statement on the shooting via Twitter:

We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations.

The NFL made a statement via Twitter on the shooting:

OFFICIAL NFL STATEMENT:



We are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy today in Jacksonville. Our hearts go out to all those affected. (1/2) — NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2018

Shad Khan has released a statement via Twitter:

Statement from our owner Shad Khan: pic.twitter.com/06dDq1uFaz — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 26, 2018

EA, the creators of the Madden football game, have released statements via Twitter:

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage.

This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved. — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) August 26, 2018

The Jacksonville Landing has released a statement:

“We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations.”

Rick Scott has issued a statement via Twitter:

Just spoke with @POTUS regarding the shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. He offered any federal resources needed to respond. FDLE and the Florida Highway Patrol are currently assisting local law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018

I’ve spoken to @JSOPIO Mike Williams to offer any state resources he may need. FDLE is currently responding, and I have spoken to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the shooting in Jacksonville. We will continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018

Senator Marco Rubio has also released a statement via Twitter:

Have confirmed @FBI & @ATFHQ are in contact & in coordination with local authorities to provide any & all federal resources needed to respond to #JacksonvilleLandingShooting. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 26, 2018

Senator Bill Nelson has made a statement via Twitter:

Word of another tragic mass shooting in our state brings shock and outrage. Right now, law enforcement are doing their jobs under horrific circumstances and it’s important that people in the Jacksonville area heed their warnings. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 26, 2018

