SAN ANTONIO — Four unrelated crashes involving 18-wheeler trucks were reported in a night of wind and wet roads. Luckily, none of the drivers were injured in those crashes.

The first crash happened at I-37 at Pecan Valley Drive around midnight. Police say the driver lost control due to the wet roads and his cab nearly went off the overpass. Video shows the cab dangling off the highway bridge. The highway was shut down for three hours to clean up the fuel spill and remove the truck.

About an hour later, another driver lost control and hydroplaned at Loop 1604 at Stone Oak Parkway. Loop 1604 was shut down for over an hour while crews removed the truck. The driver made it out safely.

The other two crashes were both on I-35 and Loop 410 and they happened within minutes of each other.

