WACO, Texas — A 13-year-old Waco girl, who was reported missing was found safe Wednesday morning, police said.

No further information was given.

EARLIER STORY:

Waco police are searching for a missing girl they say may be in danger.

13-year-old Nevaeh Montroy has brown hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Montroy was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Waco police at 254-750–7500.