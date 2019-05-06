FREDERICK, Md. — UPDATE: Police have safely located Joshua Garrett Thompson. Thank you for sharing!

Police need your help locating a missing 12-year- old from Frederick, Maryland.

Joshua Garrett Thompson was last seen walking in the area of Shoemaker Road and Baptist Road in Emmitsburg and Taneytown area.

He was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, boots. He was carrying brown satchel.

Please call 911 immediately if you have any information on his whereabouts.