FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Officers Association released a statement Sunday after a Fort Worth woman was shot and killed in her home by a police officer on Saturday.

Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was killed in a bedroom as officers responded to an "open structure" call around 2:25 a.m. near the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue, east of Interstate 35W, Fort Worth police said.

Body-camera footage shows the officer standing outside the front door of the home before walking around the side of the house and opening a gate to the backyard. The officer was in the backyard when he turned toward the window and shouted.

"Put your hands up. Show me your hands!" the officer yelled before firing once through the window, the bodycam footage shows.

Officials said the officer shot through the window "perceiving a threat."

Community organizers, activists and faith leaders have called for answers on the shooting, which has garnered national attention.

Sunday afternoon, the Fort Worth Police Officers Association said it was "urging the Fort Worth Police Department to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation," in a news release.

"Through that investigation we hope to gain clarity and understanding of what exactly transpired," the release said.

Below is the full release from the association.

The release closed by saying, "Our hearts are heavy."

The Fort Worth Police Department is holding a news conference at 5 p.m. Sunday to address the shooting.

A vigil will is planned for Jefferson at 7 p.m. Sunday at 1201 E. Allen Ave. in Fort Worth.

