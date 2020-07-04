Editor's Note: Fort Worth police initially said the 1-year-old got a hold of a gun and accidentally fired it, injuring himself and a 4-year-old boy.

A 1-year-old child and an 8-year-old boy were injured in a shooting inside a hotel room Monday night, Fort Worth police say.

The incident took place at the Dalworth Inn located at 812 E. Felix Street.

Fort Worth police said initially it was believed that the 1-year-old child shot himself and the 8-year-old boy, but after detectives conducted interviews, they discovered that there were two older children involved in the incident.

Detectives said they now believe two juveniles between the ages of 10 and 15 were playing with guns in a room when one of the handguns discharged.

Police said one of those juveniles did not stay at the scene, and detectives are trying to locate the child.

Both injuries to the 1-year-old and 8-year-old are non-life threatening. Police said the 1-year-old has been placed in CPS custody.

Police have not released what the boys' relationship is to each other.

Police are treating this as an accidental shooting.

