Fort Hood soldier pressing on as Asian hate intensifies in US

FORT HOOD, Texas — Spc. Kyle Yoon is constantly pressing forward in his career with the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, working as a mechanic.

"It is concerning how the Asian hate is going on all around us," said Spc. Yoon when asked about the growing hate towards Asian-Americans in the country he defends. "Sometimes it's a little nerve-wracking but as long as you stay cautious and aware of your surroundings, I think everything should come out fine."

Yoon, who looks forward to PT everyday, twice a day, said he hasn't personally experienced any hate but knows it can be unsettling and hopes for the best for those directly affected.

"Even before the whole Asian Hate, there was always hate and discrimination against all races back and forth. For those Asian-Americans that are out there and going through it right now, know you are not alone," he said. "No matter what, you will always have people that will back you and support you. Stay close with your friends, continue talking with them and laughing with them and smiling and stuff."

Spc. Yoon isn't the only one in his family to serve in the Army, two of his cousins are as well. He said he relies on their wisdom every day.

"They always give me advice, in terms of like, when I am taking courses or I am preparing myself to go towards the board. It's pretty great and I can't thank them enough for all of the help and support they've given me," he said.

Being a part of the Army wasn't a life-long dream, rather something that came to be as he got older in high school and now, he admits, he can't imagine doing anything else.

"You know, I put on the uniform, make my little adjustments in the mirror, make sure everything looks spic and span, looks great and just kind of stand there in disbelief. It's a strange feeling," Yoon said with a smile.

He's only been in the Army for two and half years but said he wants to make a career out of it, either as a Chief Warrant Officer or as a Government Contractor. No matter the path he does take, it's all about preparation right now, just as his leaders at Fort Hood have instilled inside him.

"The enemy out there is always training so we should do our best to train just as much as them. We want to be just as prepared and just as ready. So, why not," he said.

Spc. Yoon has yet to deploy but credits his training to a recent rotation to Europe but knows the more he gets himself ready, the better he'll be when his time is called to deploy to war.