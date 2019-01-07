FORT CARSON, Colo. — A soldier based at Fort Carson died Sunday in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, from a non-combat related incident, the U.S. Army said.

Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins, 31, a Special Forces medical sergeant from Ogden, Utah, was assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) out of Fort Carson, the military said.

“A skilled Soldier with three combat deployments, Robbins will always be remembered,” said Col. Lawrence G. Ferguson, 10th SFG (A) commander. "We mourn the tragic passing of Sgt. 1st Class Elliott Robbins.

The 10th Special Forces Group has paid a heavy toll in recent days. While we mourn, we will support Sgt. 1st Class Robbins' Family and honor his service,” said Ferguson.

Robbins, who was born in San Diego, joined the Army in June 2006 and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division as an infantryman. He completed the Special Forces Qualification Course and was assigned to 10th SFG (A) in 2016.

Robbins deployed to Iraq with the 101st Abn. Div. in 2007, and twice to Afghanistan in support of Special Operations in 2017 and 2019 with 10th SFG (A).

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS