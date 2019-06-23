KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Run, Forrest, Run!.....to the nearest theater, if you want to catch the movie in theaters for a special showing.

Sunday, June 23rd and Tuesday June 25th, the film will play in theaters nationwide.

The 90's classic comes with a memorable, Oscar-winning performance from Tom Hanks as well as some pretty catchy quotes.

Our own Robin Wilhoit recently visited one of the iconic spots at the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park that is featured in the film.

Run, Robin, Run!

In Knoxville, the film will be playing at AMC Knoxville 16, Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 and Tinseltown Oak Ridge.

Visit fathomevents for more details.