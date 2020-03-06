Former Texas pastor sentenced to more than 24 months for sexual exploitation of child

Brett Jarad Monroe, 39, former associate pastor at Heritage Baptist Church pleaded guilty to the crime in January 2020.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A former Arlington pastor was sentenced Monday to more than 24 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child, following an investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The Arlington and Fort Worth Police departments and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the case.

Brett Jarad Monroe, 39, former associate pastor at Heritage Baptist Church pleaded guilty in January to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

HSI special agents executed a search warrant at Monroe’s residence December 11, 2019. Monroe admitted to agents that he used his cellphone to create secret recordings of a minor female victim while she showered at his Arlington home. According to court documents, Monroe converted the video into still images that he saved in an online storage account.

At sentencing, an agent testified that Monroe admitted to sending, receiving, and trading child pornography online for years to fuel his pornography addiction. He also confessed to surreptitiously recording multiple other minor victims showering in his residence.

“This individual’s actions were revolting, and the harm he caused to innocent children is devastating and forever lasting. His conduct was particularly disturbing because he was a trusted member of the community,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge of HSI Dallas. “Protecting the most innocent members of our society is a top priority for HSI and we will never relent in our efforts to put monsters in disguise, like Monroe, where they belong - behind bars!”

Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Saleem, Northern District of Texas, prosecuted the case.

