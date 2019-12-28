TATUM, Texas — A former Tatum High School cheerleader and softball player died in an Friday night crash near Lake Cherokee.

According to DPS, a 2006 Mazda M6I was traveling east on Farm-to-Market Road 2011 near Kilgore.

At about 8:43 p.m., the driver, 19-year-old Lela Burney, lost control of the vehicle due to the we roads. The vehicle veered off the road into a ditch and struck a tree.

Burney was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Lela Burney was a 2019 graduate of Tatum High School where she was a cheerleader and softball player.

Tatum High School Cheer Please lift up the family and friends of Lela Burney in your prayers... ! Our school and community are heartbroken over the loss of this former THS student and cheerleader! We will always love you Lela!