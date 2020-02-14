SCHERTZ, Texas — A former police officer with the Schertz Police Department is being investigated by the Texas Rangers for improper conduct, according to a Facebook post from the Schertz Police Department.

Schertz PD stated in a post to their official Facebook account that they had become aware that one of their officers, Ricardo Aleman, was being investigated for improper conduct that allegedly occurred at his home in Converse.

The allegation against Aleman was in regard to 'invasive video recording.'

Aleman was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on January 17 in relation to these allegations.

Aleman was employed with Schertz PD for 9 years.