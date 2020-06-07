Former Mesquite Mayor John Monaco has died, officials confirm

John Monaco served as mayor from November 2007 to May 2015 and was a member of the City Council from 2001 to 2015.

Former Mesquite Mayor John Monaco died on Sunday, City officials have announced. Details regarding how he died were not immediately released.

Monaco served as mayor from November 2007 to May 2015 and was a member of the City Council from 2001 to 2015.

"The City extends its condolences to John Monaco’s family and friends, and will announce more details as they are made available,” officials said in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

Monaco lived in Mesquite for more than 40 years and attended Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church.

Mesquite officials say he was very involved within the community and served as a member of several boards and committees.

"During Monaco’s tenure, Mesquite launched many community programs that are still making a significant impact today," officials said via Facebook.

He also served as the city’s first volunteer coordinator and was a graduate of both the Mesquite Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy and Mesquite Fire Department Citizen’s Fire Academy.

