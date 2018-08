A former doctor at Baylor College of Medicine gets 10 years' probation for raping a patient while she was heavily sedated.

Dr. Shafeeq Sheikh was found guilty of the crime Thursday.

A rape kit tied him to the crime and hospital cameras caught him on the same floor as the patient who was assaulted.

Sheikh must now register as a sex offender but will serve no jail time.

RELATED: Victim speaks out on night she says doctor raped her

© 2018 KHOU