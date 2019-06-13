SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sergeant Jeff Thurman has been fired from the sheriff’s office after he threatened to kill minorities, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office investigated an internal complaint that alleged the sergeant, while off-duty, called an on-duty deputy and asked, “You ready to kill some (racial slur) tonight or what?”

“Additionally, statements of sexual harassment and conduct unbecoming a Deputy/Supervisor were discovered during the internal investigation,” said Corporal Mark Gregory, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Gregory said Thurman declined to meet with Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in person on Thursday and instead provided a written response to the allegations. Knezovich subsequently fired Thurman, Gregory said.

Thurman is the former handler of well-known K9 Laslo, whose assisted in the arrest of more than 470 suspects. Laslo died last year after a long battle with seizures.

He has been a member of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office since July 2001.

