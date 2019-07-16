DALLAS — This story will be updated regularly.

Former Dallas councilwoman Carolyn Davis was killed and her daughter is in critical condition after their car was struck by a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Oak Cliff, police say.

Davis was driving with her daughter, Melissa Davis-Nunn, on Ledbetter Drive when they were hit head-on by a Mazda SUV, near Horizon Drive. Davis-Nunn remains in critical condition, sources say.

The Mazda SUV crossed over the median and struck Davis' Cutlass Ciera, police said.

“We lost a soldier,” said community organizer Edna Pemberton of the former councilwoman. “She was a warrior. Ever since she was 16, she was fighting for the people.”

Sources told WFAA that the suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Moore, has a criminal history. A background search reveals he had at least four previous DWI charges. He remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was placed under arrest.

Police said the driver will likely face charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

36-year-old Jonathon Moore in 2014

Dallas County Sheriff

July 15, 2019: The crash happened near the intersection of Ledbetter and Horizon in Oak Cliff.

WFAA

In March, Davis pleaded guilty to accepting about $40,000 in bribery payments from a housing developer Ruel Hamilton near the end of her tenure on the council. She had not been sentenced.

Former council member Dwaine Caraway was sentenced in April to four years and eight months in prison in a separate bribery case.

Davis was the fifth Dallas city council member embroiled in bribery or embezzlement scandals since 2008: Don Hill, Al Lipscomb, James Fantroy and - most recently - Caraway, who represented the same district as Davis.

Davis served on the council for eight years, representing southern and easter Dallas in District 7 from 2007 to 2015.

Melissa Nunn-Davis

WFAA

In a WFAA profile, Davis described getting her daughter medical help for schizophrenia.

"My child was crying out to me," she said.

Nunn-Davis said she started hearing voices when she was 17. She said medication helped her.

“It felt pretty intense, like, ah, relief. I don’t have to deal with this no more,” Nunn-Davis said.

Davis said her daughter's experiences encouraged her to advocate for people experiencing homelessness and mental illness.

