AUSTIN, Texas — A man is suing two former Austin Police Department officers, claiming they fractured his skull and eye socket during a violent arrest in 2017.

According to the lawsuit, Abel Soto-Torres filed the lawsuit Monday against former officers Bryan Richter and Steven McCurley.

Soto-Torres claims Richter put his foot on his head and that McCurley kicked him in the abdomen. The two officers then allegedly went to Soto-Torres' vehicle and smashed all windows and destroyed the interior hoping to find drugs, the lawsuit said.

Richter and McCurley were fired from APD in 2018.

This isn't the first time officer Richter has been in trouble. He was the officer involved in the controversial arrest of Breaion King in 2015.

This dashcam video showed Richter pulling King from a car and throwing her on the ground after she had been stopped for speeding. In 2018, he was barred from ever being a police officer again in Travis County.

