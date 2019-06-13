SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Police arrested a former AT&T employee accused of charging more than $600,000 on fraudulent accounts to its customers.



While working at the AT&T store in Southlake, Nykee Evans, 26, allegedly opened up lines on the customer's accounts and would purchase the most expensive iPhones, police said.

Evans would have other associates come and pick them up, according to police. He worked at the store from November 2016 to October 2018.



He opened up 640 fraudulent accounts. Police tracked Nykee to his new job in Irving, where they arrested him Wednesday.

Evans is facing a charge of theft more than $300,000 and fraudulent use of an ID/elderly. Police said more charges are expected if there are more victims.

He is currently in Tarrant County Jail. His bond has not been set.

