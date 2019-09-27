SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Food Bank is putting out the call for volunteers.

The Food Bank feeds about 58,000 individuals a week. It operates in one of the largest service areas in southwest Texas.

The organization says it is in urgent need of volunteers and has several volunteer shifts available for all schedules. The Food Bank says the projects are ideal for families or for team-building experiences.

The volunteer locations are at the main facility on the Westside of San Antonio (kitchen, warehouse, and urban garden), the Food Bank kitchen at Haven for Hope in downtown San Antonio, and the farm at Mission San Juan.

If you are able to volunteer for this worthy cause, please click here to sign up for shifts.