One dead in small plane crash north of Round Rock

A man was killed after a Cessna aircraft crashed and caught fire north of FM 1431, DPS said.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after a small plane crash north of Round Rock on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened off of FM 1431 just north of Round Rock, approximately half a mile west of Interstate Highway 35, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials said a two-engine Cessna 320 aircraft crashed and caught fire in a wooded area west of the interstate shortly after 1 p.m. The man was the only occupant of the plane. According to Flightaware, the plane took off from Lago Vista’s Rusty Allen airport and was bound for Coupland, Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation.

The WCSO said the road is shut down at the southbound Interstate Highway 35 frontage road while the investigation is being conducted.

A witness on scene said the plane was falling from the sky and appeared as if it was going to make an emergency landing on FM 1431 before it crashed into trees and burst into a big explosion.

No other information is available at this time.