His car, not a big cat.
The New York Post reports 81-year-old Theodore Levy lost his right thumb after it got caught in the Jaguar's door.
The Jag, valued at $96,000 and equipped with a "soft close" feature, "pulverized the bone structure" in a finger and left his thumb “a shadow of what it used to be," said the Post, citing court documents.
The "soft close" feature automatically activated in April 2017 in a restaurant parking lot, trapping his hand.
Levy claims the safety feature turns the car into a "guillotine" of sorts.
The Post said Jaguar had not seen the lawsuit, so it could not comment.
