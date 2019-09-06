His car, not a big cat.

The New York Post reports 81-year-old Theodore Levy lost his right thumb after it got caught in the Jaguar's door.

The Jag, valued at $96,000 and equipped with a "soft close" feature, "pulverized the bone structure" in a finger and left his thumb “a shadow of what it used to be," said the Post, citing court documents.

The "soft close" feature automatically activated in April 2017 in a restaurant parking lot, trapping his hand.

Levy claims the safety feature turns the car into a "guillotine" of sorts.

The Post said Jaguar had not seen the lawsuit, so it could not comment.

