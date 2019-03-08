PARKLAND, Fla — This alligator knows what it wants for dinner.
So, too, do the vultures hounding it for some scraps.
Ray Walker posted video of the wild encounter with a gator on Twitter, showing it crossing Lox Road with vultures in tow.
It's just another one of those of videos that could only be shot in Florida.
Watch: Florida gator crosses road with a meal
