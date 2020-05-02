The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old child.

Chloe Hoos is described by police to have brown-green hair, green eyes, standing 5 foot 7 inches tall, and weigh 120 pounds. She was last seen on Feb. 4 at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs traveling northbound on foot.

Hoos was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, and red shoes carrying a white duffle bag.



Should you have any information regarding Chloe Hoos’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.