FLORESVILLE, Texas — Floresville faced a series of fires in just under two weeks, which the Floresville Independent Schools District says impacted two families with students in the district and a bus driver.

Floresville ISD already works throughout the year to show families it cares. A thrift shop inside their headquarters is just one way the town pulls together to give others a leg up.

Year-round, families donate clothes, books and toiletries for others in need.

But 2019 brought new challenges.

"Within a 10 day span, two families lost their home and we had a bus driver lose their home and the families had kids at North elementary and one at our middle school and the community stepped up to help as far as their basic needs- clothes, meals- but now we're at the point of where do you go from there?" FISD social worker Ben Reed said.

The district will take monetary donations for its Special Needs fund, with money going directly to families to help them with whatever they need.

It will also take gift cards for clothing, groceries, and restaurants to help all the households through this rough patch. Then, it will counsel families, coordinate offers to help rebuild, and help families adjust to their "new normal."

"We're in this together," Reed said. "We're in it for the life of the kid. Kids start as of as three years old now, they're here till twelfth grade. So it's not just they're on campus til they leave- we're here the whole time with the family."

To donate, stop by the district headquarters during normal district hours, and ask to drop something off with Reed.