A massive water main break is causing major flooding in east Houston and water pressure problems all over the city.

the northbound and southbound lanes of the East Loop are closed because of high water near Clinton and traffic is backed up for miles. 225 is also shut down.

Many drivers were caught off-guard as the water rose quickly and some are stranded on tops of their cars.

From Air 11, we could see Houston Fire Department crews rescuing people and several rescue boats are on the scene.

"This is a cluster, but we will get it worked out," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

The rushing water is also threatening nearby homes and businesses.

People all over the city have no water and some schools are sending kids home for the day.

We've learned the water is out at the University of Houston main campus. Dining halls on campus are being shut down.

We've also heard about water issues in downtown, Midtown, Montrose, The Heights, Timbergrove and the Memorial Park area.

We're told there are no water problems at Bush and Hobby airports or at NRG Park where the BBQ cookoff is underway.

