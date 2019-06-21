SAN ANTONIO — Float Fest fans will have to wait until next year for a chance to float and enjoy live music from their favorite artists.

The music festival has been canceled amid a number of roadblocks, including "delays of construction."

In a statement from the music festival organizers, they explained that they had been "working around the clock to prepare the new festival site in Gonzales, but at this time we don't feel the grounds are ready."

Organizers attributed the delays in construction to the "extraordinary amount of rain in May and June" in Gonzales, the site of the festival.

Crews will continue to work on the site so that it is ready for the festival in 2020.

Major Lazer, Portugal, Gucci Mane, Ice Cube and others were set to perform at the festival slated for July 20 and 21.

All ticket holders will be 100% refunded for the cost of their tickets.