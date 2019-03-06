SAN ANTONIO — Five women led deputies on a high speed chase that ended in downtown San Antonio early Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers tried to pull over an SUV full of women near Somerset Road and Loop 1604. That is when the driver hit the gas.

After a chase of more than 20 miles, the SUV started going around in circles in the parking lot of a hotel near Cesar Chavez and South Santa Rosa.

Deputies say they saw someone throw an item out of the window. After crashing into a curb, officers say the five women ran from the car. With the help of San Antonio police officers, they were all found and arrested.

The five women face several charges, including evading arrest, speeding, reckless driving and possibly narcotics charges.