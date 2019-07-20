VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas — Five people are dead and multiple others have been injured in a crash near Victoria Saturday morning, according to the Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox.

Fox says it happened around 11:15 a.m. on US 59 at the Telferner exit.

The crash involved a large passenger van, a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.

Crash investigators tell KHOU 11 News a 2016 Ford passenger van was traveling Northbound on US 59 when the front of the van hit the back of the big rig.

Troopers say the driver of that van then crossed the center median and slammed head-on into a 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The woman driving the van, along with a man riding in the front passenger seat, another adult male and two children, a boy and girl in the back, all died at the scene.

Five other people, also in the van, were taken to area hospitals, including one who was flown by Life Flight to the Texas Medical Center.

The driver and passenger of the F-250 were also hurt and taken to area hospitals. Crash investigators are working to get updated conditions of all of the victims who survived.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

The crash, which is under investigation, closed the highway for hours Saturday.

Investigators are hoping survivors inside of the van will be able to explain what happened in the moments leading up to the deadly collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.