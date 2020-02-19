HOUSTON — The company Texas Central offered a first look at the interior of a planned high speed bullet train from Dallas to Houston.

The bullet train would take 90 minutes to travel between the two cities, a distance that would normally take four hours by car.

Monday, the company released plans for the interior, which will consist of two rows of two seats each. This could eliminate the "middle seat squeeze" and offer passengers a roomier experience.

Texas Central

Officials say the train will be all-electric and clean-burning. The railroad being built will also be environmentally-friendly.

Texas Central

There is no word yet on when the train will begin operating.

Click here for more information from the company's website.