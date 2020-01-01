AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austinites are out of their home on New Year's Day after a fire in the Mueller district was started by fireworks.

It happened at the Mueller City View Apartments on Reinli Street around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department reported $450,000 worth of damage but no one was hurt.

According to investigators, people using fireworks illegally started the fire.

The Red Cross is now helping the 10 adults, six children and one dog who were displaced from four apartments.

The illegal use of fireworks is a Class C misdemeanor.

WATCH: Illegal use of fireworks sets off Austin apartment complex fire

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Liberty Hill woman hopes her story makes people second-guess drinking and driving

Austin ranked one of the rudest cities in America: Survey