COLORADO SPRINGS — Hundreds of San Antonio firefighters are in Colorado Springs, preparing to honor the legacy of their fallen brother Scott Deem.

His name has been added to a national monument for firefighters killed on duty or by health issues related to their jobs.

A widow whose late husband was memorialized last year shares her support for the Deem family.

“They always have our support and our love,” said Chrystal Woodcock.

She will be paying her respects when Deem and 270 other fallen heroes are honored at a somber ceremony.

Woodcock is no stranger to the memorial in Colorado Springs. Her husband’s name is etched into the monument.

San Antonio firefighter Lt. Todd Woodcock, known as Woody, lost his battle with cancer in 2016.

Chrystal and her daughter Peyton will never forget his tribute last year.

“I know that those memories she will cherish forever,” said Woodcock. “[The] reality is Peyton doesn’t have those memories with her Daddy anymore. These are those memories that she can have. And that’s for the other kids too, not just her. I feel that it’s important to be a part of things like this, meeting everybody and just taking part in something so special.”

During the service, Lt. Justin Sifuentes, the Commander for the San Antonio Professional Fire Fighters Honor Guard presented Chrystal with a commemorative flag. This year he will do the same for Scott Deem’s children.

“You don’t want to mess up because it’s such an important moment and then you get there and you’re eye to eye with that family member and just a wave of emotion comes over you,” said Lt. Sifuentes. “You’ve got to choke it up and do the best you can but it’s a very touching and just humbling to be able to present that flag at that moment to that family member.”

Hundreds from San Antonio made the trip to Colorado to pay tribute. Thousands more from across the country are also making sure to show their firefighter family dignity and respect.

“It’s extremely humbling to see so many people from across the country and Canada come together to honor the fallen,” said Woodcock. “It’s a lot of solidarity and camaraderie.”

