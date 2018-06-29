HOUSTON - Authorities are responding to a major explosion at a home in the Second Ward.

It happened at the home at 101 N. Bryan Street at Canal Street.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion and said they saw people running from the house.

AIR 11 flew over the scene Friday morning. The roof of the home was completely blown off and debris could be seen on neighbor's homes.

It's unclear right now what led to the explosion. There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

