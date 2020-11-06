x
Firefighter terminated for social media posts about recent protests

The employee was not identified in an SAFD news release.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said Thursday a 10-year uniformed employee was fired over a social media posts about recent protests.

SAFD said the employee posted a "racially derogatory comment/image" as well as "an incendiary and threatening comment regarding recent protests", according a news release.

The employee was not identified in the news release. The department also did not say what exactly was in the comments or posts.

The City of San Antonio and SAFD said this type conduct would not be tolerated and employees will face disciplinary consequences.

