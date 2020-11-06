Firefighter terminated for social media posts about recent protests

The employee was not identified in an SAFD news release.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said Thursday a 10-year uniformed employee was fired over a social media posts about recent protests.

SAFD said the employee posted a "racially derogatory comment/image" as well as "an incendiary and threatening comment regarding recent protests", according a news release.

The employee was not identified in the news release. The department also did not say what exactly was in the comments or posts.