SAN ANTONIO — A Castle Hills mansion up for sale went up in flames Wednesday morning, injuring two firefighters responding to the scene.

KENS 5 spoke with one of the firefighters about what he called ‘the scariest seconds of his career.’

Grady Schmidt has decades of firefighting experience. He said the first and second degree burns he got while fighting a massive house fire Wednesday face happened during a flashover.

“Yeah I felt it,” Schmidt said. “Where you can see it I felt it. I didn't know how bad [sic]. About an hour later I asked somebody to look at it because it started hurting."

KENS 5

Schmidt and a Balcones heights firefighter were treated at northeast Baptist hospital.

Then, they decided to return to the scene.

He and two other firefighters were on the second floor when the flashover happened.

“We were pulling ceiling,” Schmidt said. “I was on the nozzle, up there for about two minutes, and then everything flashed...and it took us about 10 seconds to find our way out, and it was pretty scary. But we found the hose and the stairs and everybody bailed out."

Despite the dangers, Schmidt said his passion for the job drives him to serve the Castle Hills community.

So much so, he returned to the house at 5:30 a.m. when the hot spots flared up. “Sometimes it can be scary. But it's rewarding."

A friend of the homeowner said the property includes a small chapel, guest house and swimming pool.

Officials said the home is a total loss.